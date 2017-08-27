4-H members raise money for new club

FARMINGTON - Members of regional 4-H clubs set up at Saturday's farmer's market in front of the District Court House to sell handmade crafts, treats and to show off skills such as knife sharpening.

Money raised from their sales went to various club-related expenses. For the Gerrish children, the hard earned money was being raised to start a new branch of 4-H- a rabbit club.

"We've always loved animals, and 4-H is an excuse for us to get more," 13-year-old Daria Gerrish said.

Daria stood at the booth with her two younger brothers, selling handmade contributions from each of them. Along with homemade soap made by Daria, their table displayed a hat and scarf set knit by 10-year-old Cyriss Gerrish and brownies baked by 6-and-a-half-year-old William Gerrish.

The Gerrish children are already experienced with raising rabbits, following in their mother's footsteps who keeps roughly 20 on their farm. Aside from William's pet rabbit, the animals are raised for meat, fiber and show. Starting a club dedicated to the rabbit market will hopefully draw more young people into the field.

The children, who are homeschooled, talked about the importance of 4-H in their lives- particularly the social connection it allows them, but also the unique opportunity to get involved with different activities. The children are all participants in a pig raising club, which will teach them the many aspects of raising, butchering and curing pig meat. Even the youngest Gerrish child will learn how to butcher the pig, while Cyriss is learning to build a smoke house for making bacon.