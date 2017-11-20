41st Chester Greenwood Day schedule

FARMINGTON - This year marks the 41st Celebration of Chester Greenwood Day in downtown Farmington. On Saturday, Dec. 2 the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce presents the celebration of Chester Greenwood, Farmington native and earmuff inventor. The theme this year is “Favorite Childhood Toy” so join the celebration and don’t forget to include earmuffs on your float! Many favorite events will be returning this year including the annual parade, gingerbread contest, craft fairs, historical open houses and polar bear dip.

Also returning this year is the “Taste of Farmington” event! Purchase a $5 passport and visit the participating local eateries on Chester Greenwood Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy a sample of the great food that downtown Farmington has to offer! Seven participating restaurants include The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Thai Smile & Sushi Restaurant, Dunkin Donuts and Uno Mas. Taste of Farmington passports are available for purchase at the Franklin County Chamber office or Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union prior to Dec. 2. You can also purchase the passports on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington.

The schedule of Chester Greenwood Day festivities are as follows:

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Thrifty Santa Toy Sale

At Old South--235 Main Street. "Good-as-new" toys at very affordable prices. Items range from puzzles & books to dolls, bikes & winter outdoor fun.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cookie Walk & White Elephant Sale

At Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St. Farmington. Purchase a hand-decorated coffee can and fill it up with a variety of homemade cookies. Check out lightly-used Christmas decorations and other items for sale at the White Elephant Sale.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 9th Annual Gingerbread House Contest

Entries may be dropped off at Bangor Savings Bank, Main St, Downtown Farmington between 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The gingerbread houses will be on display for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and prizes awarded for kids (12 & under) and adult categories. This year’s theme is “Favorite Childhood Toy” so find a way to tie it in! Pre-registration required. Forms available online at www.franklincountymaine.org

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hot Cocoa Bar, Sand Art, Cake, Coats for Kids, Gingerbread House Contest and Chamber Bucks for sale at Bangor Savings Bank

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Legion Craft Fair

At the Farmington American Legion. Two Floors of Crafts and a large Luncheon Menu.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Franklin County Arts & Crafts Association Annual Craft Fair

At the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center, Farmington. Find the perfect locally-made gift from a huge assortment of arts and crafts!

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Houses:

The Titcomb House - (corner of Academy and High Streets) will be decorated by Mt. Blue Garden Club. The events of the day are: Christmas Wreath Sales all day long, with Book Signing of Narrow Gauge Railroad books author Guy Rioux and The Merry Plinksters to perform at 1:00. We invite people to browse the Farmington History displays.

The Octagon House - (Corner of Perham and Broadway) Wreaths for sale. Music by Leanne Tinker, light refreshments, Gould Family Displays, Holiday Storytelling and readings from 12-1pm.

10 a.m.

Parade Line-Up at Mallet School in Farmington the Quebec St. entrance.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Theme is “Favorite Childhood Toy.” Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place adult floats and 1st & 2nd overall youth organization float.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Coats for Kids

Drop off gently used coats at Franklin Savings Bank beginning on Chester Greenwood Day & running through Dec.

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rotary’s Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees will be held at the Farmington Community Center with local musical groups, hot chocolate and raffle chances all day. Tree auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

11 a.m.

Parade Begins! Parade will occur rain, snow, or shine, throughout downtown Farmington. Entries for the parade can begin lining up in the Mallett School Parking lot (Quebec St. entrance) by 10 a.m. Judging of floats will be conducted en route this year, so the crowd can plan to find a panel of local judges stationed outside the Franklin Savings Bank Loan Center on Main St. Prizes will be awarded in two categories: Adult (1st, 2nd, and 3rd) and Youth Organization (1st and 2nd). Parade winners will be announced at the Flag Raising Ceremony. Please note candy throwing will be permitted by individuals walking along the parade route only – not from the floats themselves, for safety reasons. Pre-registration is not required. Registration forms and event rules are posted online at www.franklincountymaine.org. This year’s theme is “Favorite Childhood Toy” so find a way to tie it in don’t forget to incorporate earmuffs onto each float, it’s required!

Flag raising ceremony will take place at the Franklin County Courthouse after the parade. A special Chester Greenwood Flag will be raised in celebration of this day.

Chester Greenwood birthday cake will be served after the parade at Bangor Savings Bank.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Luncheon

At Henderson Memorial Baptist Church- 110 Academy St., Farmington.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Coat & Cupboard”

Open House offers a free coats, hats, and ski pants, as well as boots and blankets. A project of Old South church's youth group, "Coat & Cupboard" is located in the rear of the Holman Mission House, 227 Main Street. We'll also have free hot chocolate and baked goods to enjoy.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Taste of Farmington”

Present your Taste of Farmington Passport to participating eateries and enjoy a sample of what they have to offer. Passports are limited! Buy your passport now at the Chamber office or at Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union or on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington. Participating restaurants are The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Thai Smile & Sushi Restaurant, Dunkin Donuts and Uno Mas.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Open House - The Pierce House will have memorabilia pertaining to the Greenwoods on display. Old fashioned refreshments and cookie decorating.

3 p.m.

31st Annual Polar Bear Dip

At the breakwater on Clearwater Lake, Industry. Members take an annual dip into the frigid Clearwater Lake in Industry, always a crowd pleaser! Dip if you dare!

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Visit

Franklin Savings Bank lawn, 198 Front Street, Santa will be listening to wishes from his sleigh. Be sure to bring your camera! Sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Courtesy of Narrow Gauge Cinemas

5 p.m.

“Itty Bitty” tree lighting

With hot chocolate, popcorn & live music by Mark Gentle at 198 Front Street. Sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank and Western Mountain Financial Services

Chester Greenwood Day commemorative long sleeve t-shirts are available for $10 each. Purchase your shirt at the Franklin County Chamber office or Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union prior to Dec. 2. You can also purchase the shirts on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce proudly presents Chester Greenwood Day! Any updates and changes to the schedule will be posted at the Chamber website www.franklincountymaine.org and on our facebook page. For questions or more information contact the Chamber at 207.778.4215 or info@franklincountymaine.org