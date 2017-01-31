48th Special Olympics Winter Games kick off at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - More than 800 athletes, coaches and spectators filled the slopes of Sugarloaf on Monday at the 48th Special Olympics Winter Games.

Maine was home to the first ever Special Olympics Winter Games back in 1969 in Gorham with only a small number of participants. This year’s event includes over 450 athletes on 64 different teams.

The teams arrived yesterday from across the state, kicking off the three-day event with Maine’s largest community supper, organized by local volunteers.

“This community has gone all out, every single year,” Special Olympics Maine spokeswoman, Lisa Bird said during opening ceremonies.

Although the games officially began with the lighting of the torch, athletes and coaches have been training all year in the categories of Nordic and alpine skiing, snowshoe races, speed skating and dual skiing. For one athlete in particular the training has paid off.

The reigning gold medalist in alpine skiing, Anna McDougal, will be heading off to Austria to participate in the World Winter Games.

“I’m totally excited,” she said after the opening ceremonies.

McDougal was chosen to light the torch this year, escorted by Maine Game Warden (and North Woods Law celebrity) Kris MacCabe. The Wiscasset native will join 3,000 other athletes from 110 countries arriving to the renowned slopes of Austria on March 14. Her newly found fame was apparent at Sugarloaf as she was congratulated by fellow Olympians and followed closely by a film crew from ESPN.

For McDougal and the other athletes, the Winter Olympics isn’t just about the competition.

The three days of hard work include plenty of opportunity for fun, with sing alongs, snowmobile rides, fireworks and perhaps the most exciting of all: the victory dance scheduled for Monday evening.

“It has just been confirmed. Miss Farmington will be attending the dance tonight,” Bird said followed by a cheering crowd.