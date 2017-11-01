7th Annual Ladies Day Out Nov. 18

FARMINGTON - On Saturday Nov. 18, The Farmington Downtown Association will host its seventh annual Ladies Day Out shopping extravaganza. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with swag bags for the first 250 shoppers being handed out at City Lights on Broadway.

Businesses throughout town will be offering perks and prizes including:

A 15-50 percent discount at The Calico Patch as well as a Stonewall Kitchen food tasting from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

20 percent off big box Melissa & Doug Toys at Minikins and a raffle for a mystery coupon.

A $50 gift basket raffle will be taking place at Renys, as well as scarf tying demos and chocolate tasting.

Mixed Up Kitchen will be hosting Pat O'Brien of FIORE Artisan Oils and Vinegars for a tasting as well as pairing tips.

Polished Salon will be having an open house all day with refreshments, raffles and retail prizes.

The event will wrap up at 5 p.m. with by-donation gift wrapping by volunteers from the Farmington Public Library. The wrapping will take place at City Lights and all proceeds will benefit the library.