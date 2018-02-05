The 7th Annual Speakeasy Fundraiser is April 7

FARMINGTON - Franklin County will have the chance to step back in time for one night this spring at the 7th annual Speakeasy Fundraiser.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on April 7, attendees of the event will be ushered into the Farmington Grange for a full night of live jazz music, gourmet hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails and glittering details straight from the 1920s.

Organized by Doug and Sherry Walrath, the Speakeasy has been a favorited event by many in the area, raising more than $30,000 for Care and Share Food Closet with its roaring success. For the first time this year, a new group of community members will be organizing the event, with the support of the Walraths.

Music will be provided by the South Strong Road Crew & Friends, sponsored by The Homestead Kitchen, Bar and Bakery and the Thomas Performing Arts Center. Many business owners and members of the community have donated, including a generous $1,500 match donation from Franklin Savings Bank and a $500 donation from the Farmington Rotary Club.

All sponsorships and donations will support local food pantries in Franklin County, while proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the Senior Farm Shares. Tickets are $20, with Calzolaio providing a cash bar. A 1920s cocktail menu will also be available, with $1 of each drink going directly to beneficiaries of the event.

For more information on the event, click here or email swarm.franklincounty@gmail.com. Stay tuned for a party-goers only password, discounts at local businesses and limited ticket sales events.

About Senior Farm Shares



Senior Farm Shares are being offered again for the second year for low income Franklin County senior citizens.After a successful pilot year in 2017 with Rustic Roots Farm providing shares for 10 seniors, the program is looking to expand and serve 30 seniors this year. In addition to Rustic Roots Farm, Island Farm in Avon will be a participating Senior Farm Share farm. The Senior Farm Shares provide participants with $120 worth of fresh, seasonal produce every other week from July to October. Seniors are referred to the farms through SeniorsPlus, Care and Share Food Closet, Catholic Charities SEARCH program, and United Way.