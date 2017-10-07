8th annual Hope With Every Step brings awareness, fun to Fairgrounds

FARMINGTON - Hundreds of people were in the Fairgrounds Saturday, ignoring cloudy skies and a brisk wind to help raise awareness of a rare disease.

The 8th annual Hope With Every Step event was held at a new venue this year, moving into the Farmington Fairgrounds for the first time. The daylong festival features live entertainment, food, games and activities, beginning with a traditional 5K foot race and breakfast sandwiches. Live entertainment was provided by the L-A Harley Band and the Teachers Lounge Mafia Improv comedy group. Dozens of children enjoyed playing on inflatable bounce houses and slides, as older participants challenged each other on Warrior Village Airsoft course. Food was prepared by the Calzolaio Pasta Company and Walmart volunteers, with the Starbird Exhibition building housing face painting, hair dying, ring-toss games and more.

Funds collected through the sale of food, rides and other events went toward the A-T Children's Project, an organization dedicated toward the funding of research of Ataxia Telangiectasia.

A neuro-degenerative disease, A-T attacks the portion of the brain which directs motor control of the body, combining symptoms muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, immune deficiencies and cancer. Children are born with this disease but it typically goes undiagnosed until the age of three or four. It is extremely rare: there are only about 500 confirmed cases in the Unites States. A-T causes progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems and a strikingly high rate of cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma.

Hope With Every Step began in 2010 to raise money for the A-T Children’s Project. Josh Brochu, 15, and Brooke Brochu, 12 of Jay and Emmy Rowles, 11 of Lewiston, are the only three people in Maine known to have the disease.

Organizers of the Hope With Every Step event hope to raise $50,000 this year to benefit A-T Children’s Project, having previously raised $330,000 in the past seven years.