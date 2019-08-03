Mardi Gras parade rolls down Main Street for Blueberry Festival

WILTON - Parade goers brought the brass, beads and blueberries to Saturday morning's Mardi Gras-themed festival as the "State's

Longest Parade" marched down Main Street. More than 100 float entries participated in the parade,

including family and friend floats as well as many local businesses.

The full day of activities is sure to please the hundreds of people that flood the downtown and surrounding area. Kineowatha Park will be hosting a variety of events, including the baby and toddler derby race at 1 p.m., a cornhole tournament also at 1 p.m. and evening music in Bass Park. Wilson Lake will also be seeing lots of activity with guided boat tours and evening fireworks. Crafters, vendors and food trucks will be set up along Main Street for the majority of the day.

For more information click here.