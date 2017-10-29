With fall settling in, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Birches on Wilson Lake: A reflection on beauty, delicate and persistent (Wendy Barrett)
Birches: They look fabulous in any outfit! (Wendy Barrett)
The sun is going down, the moon is coming up. (GIl Riley)
The Esker in Chesterville. (Scott Landry)
A spectacular sunrise/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth.)
Autumn is always the season of sudden transparency when we can see
right through nature to the world beyond. Very mystical. (Jane Knox)
A gull in Auburn, looking up at that bright spot in the sky. ( Jim Knox )
Part of the robin family, a Hermit Thrush in Wilton. The early bird gets the worm. ( Jim Knox )
The color red still dominates nature. (Jane Knox)
Don't shoot the deer! Red deer in Chesterville. ( Jim Knox)
Marsh grasses have a special beauty in fall. (Jane Knox)
Fire and glory from a young sumac. (Elizabeth Stu Mehlin/New Sharon)
The recent rain has replenished the many swamps/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A bit of color, still/Presque Isle. (Jennifer Ellsworth)