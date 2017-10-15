A busy fall

First winter White-crowned Sparrow. (Tom Oliver)
Fading colors around Rangeley Lake. (Jane Knox)
Desert Sunrise, Flagstaff Lake. (Anna Howton)
Four young turkeys, two are seen here, thought the roof over my office was a perfect spot to practice flying. Some were more hesitant than others, but eventually everyone took a turn, again and again and again. It takes just four large birds to make a roof racket and offer some comic relief for the day. (Jane Naliboff)
Ruby-crowned Kinglet. (Tom Oliver)
(Gil Riley)
Red-breasted Nuthatch. (Tom Oliver)
Mirror of Mercer Bog (Anna Howton)
Here are a couple of examples of Fall color even though this season hasn’t been too dramatic so far. (Gil Riley)
A very lovely, patient, Great Blue Heron was hoping dinner would swim by in Flying Pond's Outlet. (Jane Naliboff)
Autumn at it's peak. (Earl Williams)
The back country/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
First glimpse of the sun (sunrise)/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Golden-crowned Kinglet. (Tom Oliver)
Near canoe landing in New Sharon (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Landscape view of Fall's bright colors/Presque Isle (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Chipmunk (Tom Oliver)
Fall in Farmington (Anna Howton)
Lazy Bee (Anna Howton)
Fall comes to Maine's lakes and ponds. (Jane Naliboff)
I've seen quite a few herons lately. They must be stocking up on calories for their flights to warmer climates. (Jane Naliboff)
Water and color (Jane Knox)
Miss Spider had a very busy night on Parker Pond's Bog. If you would like to see spider webs, go out just before sunrise and wait for the curtain to open on the previous night's creations. (Jane Naliboff)
