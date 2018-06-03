A busy summer underway

A doe keeps a sharp eye on me while a take some pictures of her young. (Jim Knox)
Spittlebug froth, excreted by a nymph, I found three varieties, to provide shelter from the rain and provide a humidified environment while it develops into an adult. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Canada Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Tiger swallowtail butterfly in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
All of summer's first flowers are bursting forth. Lilacs, azaleas and roses galore. (Jane Knox)
Frenchman's Bay, where clouds were the center attraction, from the top of Cadilliac Mountain, Acadia National Park. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
All of summer's first flowers are bursting forth. Lilacs, azaleas and roses galore. (Jane Knox)
Blackburnian Warbler along the Center Hill Trail in Weld. (Tom Oliver)
Nesting loon. (Darlene Power)
Eastern King Bird, Crowell Pond (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A Swallowtail Butterfly is about to make a soft landing in a sea of pink. (Jim Knox)
Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly - Perham Stream Birding Trail, East Madrid. (Steve Muise)
A cluster of forget me nots. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Clouds brush mountain tops over Eagle Lake in Acadia National Park. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
American Bald Eagle with a Red-Winged Blackbird passenger. Look closely. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Red-Tailed Hawk. (Darlene Power)
Bumblebee flying towards salvia flowers. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Choke Cherry tree blossoms. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Chip soaking up the final warm rays of the day. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Butterfly. (Darlene Power)
Little Chip's foot eventually made it inside. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
My new neighbors in Wilton. (Dennis York)
All of summer's first flowers are bursting forth. Lilacs, azaleas and roses galore. (Jane Knox)5
Columbine Blossom (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
I guess one way to stay away from ticks is to stand in a tree. A Great Blue Heron, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Geese & babies. (Darlene Power)
Three turtles. (Darlene Power)
Bumblebee gathering pollen from salvia. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A dragonfly, not mature enough to have gained color, but mature enough to have eradicated the black flies at our house, rests on salvia. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A mother Killdeer stays close to her young while watching for danger. (Jim Knox)
A sunrise that led to a very warm day. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Killdeer. (Darlene Power)
Robin with a treat. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Lilac's just opening up. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
All of summer's first flowers are bursting forth. Lilacs, azaleas and roses galore. (Jane Knox)
American Bald Eagle, Crowell Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
All of summer's first flowers are bursting forth. Lilacs, azaleas and roses galore. (Jane Knox)
Sunset cruise on Flagstaff Lake. (Jessica Davis)
A turtle on the lawn. (Dennis York)
Green Heron. (Darlene Power)
Blue Heron. (Darlene Power)
Canada Goose, Crowell Pond (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Possession is 9/10ths of ownership and these three members of the chipmunk crazy eight, take over ownership throughout the day in a never-ending chase. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip got splashed with dirt somehow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A young Killdeer runs all over the place in a field in Farmington. (Jim Knox)
Sunrise over Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Killdeer. (Darlene Power)
A fawn plays hide and seek in the (somewhat) tall grass until Mom says 'let's go!' In Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Silvery Blue butterfly in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Female Belted Kingfisher, East Madrid Road. (Steve Muise)
Pine Warbler near the edge of Webb Lake in Weld. (Tom Oliver)
It's an American King Bird, sitting on the nest.
Thank you all, a few birds I've never seen where I live nor anywhere else. I really appreciate everyone showing us all of many wonderful birds, animals, & locations. Once again Thank You so much all.
Thank you for the close-ups, everyone. Tom, it looks like they pose for you.
Love the fawn, bro!
Stunning pictures all, and the photos of the turtles are a rare treat.