A clash of seasons

With fall here, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Road to Mt.Blue trail in Weld. (Sarah Collins)
The Sunday River Covered Bridge, constructed in 1872 in Newry, frames the last of the season's fall foliage on Sunday River. (Jane Naliboff)
Mid-week snow on the last of the summer's cone flowers. (Jane Naliboff)
Seasonal grasses grabbed the first snowflakes of the season mid-week. (Jane Naliboff)
Iced-in fall on Sunday River. (Jane Naliboff)
What's a little snow when you're wearing a fur coat? (Jane Naliboff)
Little Red was deciding if it was worth the risk of a fight with a cousin to find food and shelter. (Jane Naliboff)
Little Red seemingly excited about the season's first snowfall. It's doubtful that the excitement will last after the first big one. (Jane Naliboff)
Winter arrived early on Grafton Notch State Park's mountains in Newry last week. (Jane Naliboff)
Watching a peaceful snowfall beats watching the midterms. (Jane Naliboff)
Fall into winter? (Jim Knox)
A Purple Finch. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A dark-eyed "slate-colored" Junco. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Hairy Woodpecker, looking for some insects on an old stump! (Jim Knox)
A Gray Fox with his winter coat. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Squirrel is taking in some rest during the best sunlight of the day. It's been a busy fall, competing with the thousands of other squirrels for his winter cache. (John Perry)
Appleton Ridge--blueberry bushes in fall colors. (Marianne Perry, Kents Hill)
This flower is still in bloom on Oct. 26. Can anyone identify it? (Marianne Perry, Kents Hill)
Turkey in crab apple tree. (Tom Oliver)
White-throated Sparrow. (Tom Oliver)
Robin in crab apple tree. (Tom Oliver)
A bluejay on my deck. (Dennis York)
The mountains of Weld on 10-24-18. (Dennis York)
Weld 10-24-18. (Dennis York)
Bluejay striking a pose. (Dennis York)
Flying Pond, Mt. Vernon. (Linda Rungi)
Flying Pond. (Linda Rungi)
French's Mountain. Rome. (Linda Rungi)
Old Orchard Beach. (Linda Rungi)