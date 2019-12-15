A cold moon

The Wire Bridge. (Jim Dwinal)
The Wire Bridge in North New Portland. The photos were taken the night before the full moon this month. A big thank you to the volunteers and the town of North New Portland for purchasing the new LED lights for the bridge. (Jim Dwinal)
This is two views of the “cold” moon with two different cameras, just a few hours before it was full during the evening if Dec. 11. The first picture is from the bottom of Broadway looking east, the second picture was taken at Mount Blue High School. (Steve Muise)
Christmas Red. (Jane Knox)
Cat tails standing on guard waiting for snow. (Jane Knox)
Stopping by the the woods on a snowing evening. (Jane Knox)
Snatching the last seed. (Jane Knox)
Forty degrees. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Coyote watching a field in Wilton. (Dennis York)
A deer checking an apple tree. (Dennis York)
Finding frozen fruit. (Dennis York)