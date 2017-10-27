Trunk or treat, costume dances, scary stories and more- Franklin County’s Halloween events

The following Halloween-related events will be taking place Friday Oct. 27 through Tuesday Oct. 31.

Friday Oct. 27

Costume Story Time at the Wilton Free Public Library at 10:30 a.m. a spooky story reading followed by an activity.

Window Painting in downtown Farmington. Registration is in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 2:30 p.m. Kids have until 4:30 to paint.

Trunk or Treat at Mallett School in Farmington from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by the University of Maine at Farmington Rotaract Club, followed by a family costume dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"My Scariest Experience" story-telling circle at the Chesterville Center Meeting House. Beginning at 7 p.m., share or just listen to others' harrowing encounters with danger, the unknown, the unexplained, or otherwise freaky personal experiences. This will be a casual, circle-type evening, not a professional story-tellers' venue. Stories should be 5 to 10 min. long, depending somewhat on the number of participants. They should be told live, without notes. This event is free, but please bring something for the Care & Share Food Pantry. Refreshments will be provided. FMI call 778-3513 for Cynthia, or visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.com.

Saturday Oct. 28

Costume Story Time at the Wilton Free Public Library at 10:30 a.m. a spooky story followed by an activity.

Door to Door Knocking at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center and Orchard Park Rehab and Living Center in Farmington from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is for ages birth to 6th grade. For more information call Shelley at 778-3386 or Dortia at 778-4416.

Trick or treating at Sandy River Center in Farmington from 1:30pm-3:30pm. If you have any questions please call Melissa Malone at 778-6591 ext. 212.

Halloween Kids Fun Night at the Wilson Grange Hall in Wilton from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Games, Arts & Crafts and Goodies. Prize for best costume. All For Free. Sponsored by Wilson Grange #321.Children should be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday Oct. 29

Trunk or Treat with LEAP at the Farmington Fairgrounds from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday Oct. 31

Trick or Trunk at Kineowatha Park in Wilton Wilton Police Department and Wilton Fire and Rescue are teaming up for the second annual trick or trunk. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. High Street to Fuller Street will be closed to traffic with help from the fire department.

Town Halloween Party at the Town Office in Chesterville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers sponsor this event and it will include food, games, a craft table, costume parade, haunted hay ride, and more. FMI 778-3156.