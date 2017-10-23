A hands on solution to a chilly issue

FARMINGTON - A hands on program that began eight years ago has grown into a community event, bringing people from their homes together to address the issue of staying warm.

The Community Energy Challenge provides a low-cost window pane barrier that helps keep out the chill of a winter draft. Each pane registers a R value of 2, which when added up throughout an entire house or apartment can make a significant difference. A report on the panels came back as showing that one square foot saves an entire gallon of fuel during an average winter. The panes are built by a team of volunteers, and sometimes by the home owner. Each panel is measured to fit the windows tightly to keep the drafts out. A double layer of insulating plastic is applied and shrunk with hot air before being lined with foam for a snug fit.

The project is funded by the Susan and Fritz Onion Component Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, with the help of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. For those who are already receiving heating assistance, six of the window panels are free.

Dan and Amy Palmer, who have volunteered with the program since the beginning, organize the panel building workshops that have happened every Saturday morning throughout Oct.

"It seemed like a good way to help other people. It just seemed to make sense," Dan Palmer said.

The workshops take place in the basement of the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church every Saturday morning until Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to sign up for the workshop call 778-5048.