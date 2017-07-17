A muddy tradition continues in Kingfield

KINGFIELD - What began as a group of friends horsing around in the muddy fields of Carrabassett Valley has evolved into a structured competition, with teams from all over New England participating.

Mud Bowl brought more than a hundred participants and supporters to Kingfield this weekend for the annual games, hosted each year by the previous champions. According to the event's veterans, the sport was born in the early 1970s, when a handful of fraternity boys from The University of Maine at Orono decided to hold a flag football game on an unusually muddy field in Carrabassett Valley. Not long after the Carrabassett Valley Rats were formed.

The move to Kingfield occurred not long after, aligning with the town's yearly summer celebration, Kingfield Days. Teams from Massachusetts and New Hampshire set up camp for the weekend-long championship game, complete with food, drinks, and of course, a cold river to clean off in.