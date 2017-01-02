A new year begins

Happy trails to you in 2017! (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Frozen fingers. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Where is the car? Oh there it is buried under snow covered bushes! (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
During the 2016 Farmington Christmas Bird Count, six teams organized by Trevor Persons set out to count all of the individual birds within a 15-mile diameter circle. Thirty-five species were found on the count this year. This pileated woodpecker was found near the Sandy River in Fairbanks during the count. (Steve Muise/Farmington)
Some pine grosbeaks (large winter irruptive finches) were reported around Farmington during the Christmas Bird Count. Debby and I went out to photograph them today. Happy New Year! (Steve Muise/Farmington)
Berry good! (Steve Muise/Farmington)
Looking at the cat looking at the over 20 inches of fresh fallen snow. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)