A new year of nature

Deer cross a ridge on Sunday evening. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
The white dots are frozen water drops underneath the ice. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
A snowshoe hare tries to hide without any snow to help him blend in. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe in the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
Chilling out in a bed of snow. (Photo by Dennis York)
Black-capped chickadee in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Female evening grosbeak in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Male evening grosbeak in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue jays in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Black-capped chickadees in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Nothing more beautiful than a frozen marsh where land and water merge. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Cold blue evening: Many of these ahead. Frost must have walked down many a such path. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Thankfully each day now will bring a few more seconds, even minutes of sun. Imagine if you were in Siberia. You would have to wait until March for this light! (Photo by Jane Knox)
A buck protecting his lady. (Karen Dalot)
A colorful sky. (Karen Dalot)
Two squirrels on a stump. (Karen Dalot)
This is not going to turn out well. (Karen Dalot)
A well fed squirrel. (Karen Dalot)
A coopers hawk in the rain. (Karen Dalot)