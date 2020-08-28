A pandemic and a plot twist: Narrow Gauge Cinema evolves for the times

FARMINGTON - In 1939, when drive-in movie theaters first started popping up in small towns across the country, Americans were looking for an escape. The country had endured years of uncertainty, economic hardship, and social unrest. A family outing to the local theater and a few hours under the silver screen were a welcome reprieve from the day to day realities that many faced.

All these years later, the appeal remains the same. In fact, drive-in movie theaters are having a moment as they provide an ideal venue for socially distanced, outdoor fun for audience members of all ages.

Despite Hollywood’s shut-down and a temporary hold on new releases, Narrow Gauge Cinema has enjoyed a busy summer.

“Outside venues are where everyone wants to be, whether it’s our little restaurant, the Big Sky Grill, our drive-in, or concerts,” owner and operator John Moore said. “People are hungry for it.”

To satisfy that mood, Moore has relied on vintage blockbusters and an expanded definition of what a night at the drive-in can entail. Highlights from this summer’s show reel include Grease, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Footloose, and Jaws.

“It’s been fun. Those movies bring back a time frame in a lot of people’s lives that was happier, easier, and less stressful," Moore said.

Moore also helped kick-start the season by hosting comedian Bob Marley in May.

“It was a huge hit. We had close to 2,000 people come through,” he said.

Live comedy was a departure from the usual summer line up, but with twelve sold out shows under his belt, Moore realized he was onto something.

“People are looking to do things that feel safe and fun.”

With that in mind, Moore began reaching out to local artists and quickly developed a music series. The concerts have been a resounding success and the drive-in has since hosted local artists and longtime Maine favorites such as Rustic Overtones, the Mallett Brothers, and the Ghost of Paul Revere.

The demand for a space that can safely accommodate community gatherings outside of Moore’s offerings has also increased. The drive-in has hosted church services, a graduation ceremony, and dance recitals.

With each show, screening, or community event, Moore has focused on creating a safe, positive environment for the audience.

“We’re seeing people who just haven’t ventured out much,” he said. “Our job is to do all this as safely as we can and to make people feel as safe as they can.”

So far, he has been able to do just that. Moore will continue to offer outdoor entertainment through the end of the summer although, as of Aug. 21, he has been able to offer indoor screenings again.

Before the pandemic, Moore had begun making upgrades in several theaters that will help facilitate today’s experience.

“We had started putting in deluxe seats and they’re naturally socially distanced because they’re big and comfortable,” he said.

He also plans to have one theater available for private rental, so families or social pods can enjoy movies without worrying about sharing the space.

“We’ll keep it reasonable,” Moore said. “People can come in and we’ll have it cleaned, they’ll watch their movie, and then they can leave. They won’t have to have any contact.”

And so, the show goes on.

Although “there’s a fair amount of trepidation looking forward towards the winter,” Moore remains hopeful. In addition to showing movies indoors and out, he is planning to host two craft fairs and two flea markets and will continue to look for innovative ideas to safely bring people together.

“We need to adapt and try different things,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do that.”