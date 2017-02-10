A Phillips teenager is the youngest elected official in state

PHILLIPS - A local teen was recently elected vice chair of the Franklin County Democratic Committee, making him the youngest elected official in the state. The 18-year-old Democrat, Brandon Haines, said he first got involved as a 5th grader when he ran for class senate.

“I was the first 6th grader to ever get elected to the executive council of class officers. Which was a big deal at the time,” Haines said.

After taking a short hiatus from the political scene, Haines jumped back in when defending the contracts of his teachers at Mt. Abram High School two years ago. He, along with 25 other students, protested the delayed settlement of the contracts by holding a rally in front of the school.

“We were all suspended the following day, but we came back anyway and did it again,” he said.

Haines continued to be involved with politics, particularly within school. He founded the Maine Equal Education Alliance after completing a six week New Leaders Project course through Equality Maine. The course offered training in community organizing for LGBTQ youth. The Equal Education Alliance works to prevent LGBTQ bullying in school settings.

“We’re nothing special, nothing huge. We just do what we can,” Haines said.

As the 2016 election began heating up, Haines and his mother began getting the normal cascade of phone calls asking for candidate support. When the Franklin County Democratic Party called asked for volunteers, Haines’ mother offered him up, knowing he would jump at the chance.

Things began falling into place, and soon Haines found himself working as campaign manager for Barbara Chassie who was running to represent district 112. When Chassie lost the election, Haines found himself at a stand still, wondering where to put his political efforts.

“That was when Janet Mills told me she could picture me as Governor someday, so that felt pretty good to hear,” Haines said.

When Haines ran and was voted into vice chair for the Franklin County Democratic Party, he knew his life’s path was slowly unfolding. He applied to colleges, outlining his plan to major in Political Science. From there the young politician hopes to run for senate, and eventually, after gaining the necessary experience, governor.

“People don’t want to take youth seriously. But young people have a voice, and we know things too,” he said.