A preview of Rangeley’s 2018 Snodeo

RANGELEY - With a heavy load of snow in place, and more to come in the next two weeks, Rangeley's 2018 Snodeo aims to please with events beginning Jan. 18 and running through the 20.

The favorited local event kicks off Thursday the 18 with The Chili Chowder Cook-off sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc. The competition begins at 5 p.m. followed by The RLSC Casino night at 7 p.m. at Bald Mountain Camps in Oquossoc.

Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the annual Live Auction featuring Larry Koob at Snodeo Headquarters Moose Alley. All proceeds from the auction go directly to the grooming operations for the RLSC.

Saturday will bring the return of the Rock Maple Racing Cross-Country Race and the Tame the Track Tour Snowmobile Races, with pre-registration available online at rockmapleracing.com and tamethetracktour.com. Regular registration begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Steven Bean Municipal Airport and continue through the next morning. Gates will open at 8 a.m. for the 5-mile Rock Maple Cross Country Race. The Tame the Track Tour Snowmobile Race (Vintage & 120cc) will be 1/3 mile track. Ticket prices are $10 per person. Children under 12 are free and is parking. All proceeds from this event go directly to the club grooming funds.

Saturday Jan. 20, is filled with events for all ages. Manufacturer demos at participating dealers. Harrison Family Riders will be hosting the Radars Runs this year on Haley Pond. Sign up will be at Haley Pond starting at 8 a.m.

Vendors including Bald Mountain Camps, Hight Ford & Chevy, Boss Power Equipment and Oquossoc Marine will be set up in the area adjacent to the race. Vendors interested in a space can contact Jonny Wakefield at jonnyoq@yahoo.com or email our club secretary at rlsc.secretary@gmail.com.

Following the race, Boss Power is again hosting the Ravex Jumpers starting at 2 p.m. in the Boss Power parking lot, Main St. Rangeley.

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club would like to thank the following sponsors for helping make this race happen: Hight Family of Dealerships, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Mission Trailers, Oquossoc Marine, Boss Power Equipment, Polaris Snowmobiles, Skidoo Snowmobiles, Koobs Garage, Bald Mountain Camps, Welcome Home Furnishings and Rangeley Builders Supply.

Be sure to check RMR-XC & Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club on Facebook.

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club at rangeleysnowmobile.com, Rock Maple Racing at rockmapleracing.com and Tame the Track Tour at tamethetracktour.com for all the latest updates and race information.

All events subject to change due to weather.