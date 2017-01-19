‘A quiet moment of joy and happiness in the present moment’: Koviashuvik

TEMPLE - I pull up under a simple wooden sign with bright red letters that are hard to miss in the snowy setting. A little pile of ski poles and walking sticks wait in the corner of a canvas carport--a tunneled entrance to the sloped path ahead.

The path leads to the "local living school"--Koviashuvik. Co-owner Chris Knapp prepared me for the short walk less than half a mile, no need for snowshoes, but still I am taken aback that he and his family do this every day.

It’s a peaceful walk. The woods are quiet with freshly fallen snow, far from any sounds of traffic. In retrospect I realize the short walk serves as a sort of introduction to the school. A prelude to the simplicity and calm the Knapps have carved out in the heart of Temple.

“I was pretty young when I came to this lifestyle,” Chris Knapp says.

We are sitting in the kitchen of his family’s small, cozy home. The room is slightly bigger than my bathroom, which suddenly seems unnecessarily large considering its purpose.

“I had a very outdoorsy upbringing. Around the age of 12 I realized the only thing I wanted was to stay in the woods forever,” he says.

Chris and his wife Ashira founded Koviashuvik nine years ago. The school offers a range of educational opportunities based around the principles of living a simpler, more connected life. It’s probably most well known for its shorter workshops on wooden spoon making, acorn processing and harvesting edible wild greens, though it also offers more intense learning opportunities such as the Simple Life Internship and the Family Sustainability Stay.

“When I was 17 I was coming down the side of the mountain and I remember thinking: ‘I need to find a teacher, build a shelter and open a school.' All of that has come true now,” Chris says.

The teacher he found was Ray Reitze, a Maine guide who lives in Canaan. Ray was brought up learning the ways of a Mi’kmaq elder. He went on to live and teach those ways to others- a unique mix of wilderness survival techniques, homesteading skills and a spiritual appreciation for the earth.

“The minute I met him I knew he would be someone important in my life,” Chris says.

Chris lived on Ray’s land for the next five-and-a-half years, along with Ashira who had crossed paths with Ray at the age of 15. She had already been living there for close to two years by the time Chris showed up.

Together they learned which plants would heal cuts, how to make a bow drill, weave baskets and build shelters using materials provided by the forest. But along with the tactile skills to confidently live such a life, Chris and Ashira learned that being connected with their basic needs offered a kind of peace in the everyday that they had both been striving for.

“There is a difference between a trip in the woods and a lifestyle. Somewhere along the journey I learned that I wanted my trip in the woods to be my lifestyle. Everything felt truthful and satisfying,” Chris says.

Ray continued taking steps further and further back, allowing Chris and Ashira to teach the classes and run the workshops that he had always offered on his land. Things were falling into place. An outdoor expedition school hired Chris and Ashira to lead some of their programs, which snowballed into planning and implementing a two month trip. The couple still works for the school on occasion, including running a program that is based at Koviashuvik.

“It means ‘a quiet moment of joy and happiness in the present moment.’ It’s an Inuit word. It’s what we want to share with people,” Chris says.

Chris and Ashira found the plot of land in Temple in 2008 and began clearing a spot for their home and school. Koviashuvik was born before it even had walls or a roof. The Knapps began establishing their base: a tiny solar-powered cabin, an earth lodge for visitors and a handful of smaller structures: a shed for goats and ducks, a greenhouse for winter plants and an ice house for storing the year’s supply.

“The business has been percolating along. People recognize that we exist out here now,” Chris says.

But the family of now four, Chris, Ashira and their two children Owen and Bonnie Bee, are at a point of shifting what they have to share with the community.

“It can be hard to find the balance,” Chris says, referring to making ends meet financially. “When it’s time to fill up the root cellar, you have to fill up the root cellar. You can’t do something else. I don’t want to give up living our life so we can go teach about a life we no longer live. We’re just at a redefining stage with the school.”

The family wants to get more involved with the local schools, offering workshops to kids and hopefully an overnight learning experience geared towards middle schoolers. After connecting with The University of Maine at Farmington to offer a May term in the past, Chris and Ashira hope to offer similar opportunities to other colleges in the state.

“It’s like what the grandma said in The Education of Little Tree. ‘When you find something good the first thing you want to do is share it’. We’ve found something good here.” he says.