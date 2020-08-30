A scene out of the west (western Maine)

A bull Bison with calves in the background. Stratton, Maine. (Photo by Dennis York)
A scene from the west (Western Maine) (Photo by Dennis York)
A partridge on a Maple limb. (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe in a hay field.(Photo by Dennis York)
Summertime and it's time for corn on the cob! Sun Rise in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A deer in the wild! It turns out not so Wild. It's behind the Wilton Fire Dept. Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
On a chase! A Female Black-and-White Warbler goes after a Juvenile Goldfinch. When it comes to birds, it's a territorial thing. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A juvenile Robin gets lucky and gets a worm. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A juvenile Robin gets on a box to get a better view? Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A hummingbird moth! Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
Caught on my game camera ... a opossum! They eat insects, rodents and birds. Some estimates suggest they can eliminate up to 5,000 Ticks in one season. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Northern Crescent butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Cedar Waxwing at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Wood Duck in the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Chipmunk at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Great Blue Heron taking off from the top of a tree at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Last bloomers at Belgrade Lakes. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Got it mowed and coveted before the storm on Route 27. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Early moon rise. (Photo by Jane Knox)
A deer and a fawn on our back lawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A deer and her fawn. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A hummingbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A yellow finch lands on a sunflower. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Life after the storm. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Look at this plump bird on top. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Mom deer by the apple tree. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Momma deer and two fawns. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Peeking through the bushes. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Posing for a picture. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
The feeder is always busy after the rain. (Photo by Karen Dalot)