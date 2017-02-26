A Snowman Party at Jay Library

JAY - Who knew there were so many different ways to make a snow person?

At the Snowman Party held on Saturday at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library on Saturday, very young artisans constructed snowmen and ladies out of socks stuffed with rice, play dough, paper. There were games too, along with snowflake designs with sparkly beads.

And, of course, there were the stories of snowmen expertly read by Children’s Librarian Priscilla Pineau.

With all this activity, a few of the young participants took an occasional snowman-themed refreshment break.

As light rain fell outside, the library's director, Tamara Hoke said it was the perfect day for a Snowman Party. The free day of activity for children was thanks to the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Friends.