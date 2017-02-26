Franklin Countys First News

A Snowman Party at Jay Library

February 26, 2017

Children's Librarian Priscilla Pineau reads The Need for a Snowman to Isabella McGrath, 5, of Jay, at the Snowman Party held on Saturday at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library.

Lily Bailey, 12, of Jay and Maddox Ryder, 5, of Jay, work together to construct a sock snowman at the snowman party on Saturday.

JAY - Who knew there were so many different ways to make a snow person?

At the Snowman Party held on Saturday at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library on Saturday, very young artisans constructed snowmen and ladies out of socks stuffed with rice, play dough, paper. There were games too, along with snowflake designs with sparkly beads.

And, of course, there were the stories of snowmen  expertly read by Children’s Librarian Priscilla Pineau.

With all this activity, a few of the young participants took an occasional snowman-themed refreshment break.

As light rain fell outside, the library's director, Tamara Hoke said it was the perfect day for a Snowman Party.  The free day of activity for children was thanks to the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Friends.

Jay-Nile Memorial Children's Librarian Priscilla Pineau, at left,  reads a snowman story to the children attending the Snowman Party on Saturday.

  1. Joan
    February 26, 2017 • 11:05 am

    Looks just lovely, Priscilla and Tamara! I love the intent looks on the children's faces as they are read to!

