A snowy spring

An unusual combination for May 9: shedded tree bud coverings, green
grass, and snow. (Don Waterhouse)
Who the heck are you lookin’ at? (Gil Riley)
I’ll stand on my head if I have to to get some food! (Gil Riley)
Hunph, how do I get any food around here? (Gil Riley)
So this is Spring? (Gil Riley)
Where the heck did this come from? (Gil Riley)
Turtles take over an island. (Dennis York)
A muskrat eating lunch. (Dennis York)
Turtles invading a mother goose's space. (Dennis York)
Loon at Hill's pond. (Dennis York)
Time for fiddleheads! (Dennis York)
(Dennis York)
Mosher Hill falls. (Paige Plourde)
Mosher Hill falls. (Paige Plourde)
Turkey vulture looking for lunch. (Paige Plourde)
Hawk looking for lunch. (Paige Plourde)
Searching for food. (Paige Plourde)
Maggie watching our morning visitors on Stone Hill Road, Farmington. (Susan Wiles)
Goldfinch in May snowstorm. (Patti Millette)
First spring flowers popping up in our gardens even through the snow. (Jane Knox)
Cherry blossoms soon to be by a Maine snow shower. (Jane Knox)
Active beaver colony. (C. Tappan)
(C. Tappan)
(C. Tappan)
Spring emerging Pink magnolia. (Marianne Perry)
Spring emerging Quince. (Marianne Perry)
Spring emerging white magnolia. (Marianne Perry)
Lone survivor. (Pat Blanchard)
A mallard duck. (Karen Dalot)
The moon in the daylight. (Karen Dalot)
A hungry yellow finch. (Karen Dalot)
A cold morning to eat. (Karen Dalot)
A red tulip. (Karen Dalot)
A chipmunk. (Karen Dalot)
A chickadee. (Karen Dalot)
A grebe comes in close for a picture near a marsh, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A female red-winged black bird hides in the reeds in a marsh near Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A red-winged black bird cries for its mate. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A deer early on Saturday before the snow really got going! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
The snow on Saturday slowed down the social distancing! Nobody here today! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Up close with creeping phlox which looks like a carpet from afar. (Jane Naliboff)
A creeping phlox bud and its hairy (the hairs are actually trichomes which can serve as protectors from frost on leaf cells and help to reduce evaporation by protecting the the plant from heat and windy conditions) stems. (Jane Naliboff)
Dandelions, an important appetizer for bees before other flowers bloom, are also enjoyed by ants. (Jane Naliboff)
Magnolia blossoms pre-snow and wind. (Jane Naliboff)
A single violet shows itself in the grass. (Jane Naliboff)
A yellow bellied sapsucker stopped in for a quick snack. (Jane Naliboff)
Forsythia dressed up in May snow. (Jane Naliboff)
Snow ferns! (Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Osprey flies away from her nest to distract from perceived danger, a photographer, perhaps. (Jane Naliboff)
A perfect landing for Papa Osprey. (Jane Naliboff)
First things first, check the eggs. (Jane Naliboff)
The ospreys fill the nest with wings and warmth to protect their eggs from the elements, an unusual May snow this time, and predators. (Jane Naliboff)
Make way for snowy goslings. (Jane Naliboff)