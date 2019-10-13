A spectacular fall

Fall colors. (Heidi Marshall)
Hill Pond
Washington Township. (Heidi Marshall)
Hill Pond
Washington Township. (Heidi Marshall)
Muddy Pond
Clearwater, Maine. (Heidi Marshall)
Odd Couple. (Heidi Marshall)
Looking at Bald Mountain from the road. (Heidi Marshall)
View on Route 133 in Farmington, Maine. (Jim Dwinal)
View of the Sandy River and foliage South of Strong, Maine. (Jim Dwinal)
View on the way to Rangeley, Maine. (Jim Dwinal)
View of Rangeley Lake in Maine. (Jim Dwinal)
View at the Rangeley Lake Overlook in Maine. (Jim Dwinal)
Smallmouth bass in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Suckers in Wilton. (Dennis York)
Nightime visitor to the bird feeder. (Dennis York)
Golden fall afternoon. (Dennis York)
Bailey's Island. (Paige Plourde)
Bailey's Island. (Paige Plourde)
Bailey's Island. (Paige Plourde)
Look closely at a purple aster flower and you may see this bug on it. It is not a bee and not a yellow jacket. It is a flower fly. A fly has two wings. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
Blue-headed Vireo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Ruby-crowned Kinglet at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Bluebird in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Eastern Phoebe in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
American Toad undercarriage. Note the adorable little feet. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Autumnal canopy in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
On Egypt Pond (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip gathers winter supplies . (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hide and seek with Little Chip. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip ready to go back to work. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
This little Lady Beetle came around too late to eat the plague of aphids on the perennials. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Surfer Toad (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Rangeley dressed up in fall colors. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Rangeley Lake from Quill Hill in Dallas Plantation. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Quill Hill. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Cairn on Quill Hill. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The foliage did not disappoint us this fall. Wonderful pictures everyone. Keep them coming.