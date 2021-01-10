A surprise visitor

There, every morning to look for a treat and greet me. Love these red-bellied woodpeckers. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Where's our bucket of oats? (Photo by Jane Knox)
A blue jay waits patiently for my hand out in a snowstorm. (Photo by Jane Knox)
All decked out in her winter bridal dress. Thank you, Johnny Appleseed! (Photo by Jane Knox)
Sunset from Mosher Hill looking toward the wind towers on Saddleback Ridge in Carthage. (Photo by Greg Williams)
The Wizard in the Woods. (Photo by Greg Williams)
What kind of moth is this? (Photo by Greg Williams)
Moody snowstorm. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Snowy Sandy River. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Sometimes you just can't hide! A buck in Rangeley. (Photo by Jim Knox )
When it snows guess who shows up? A slate-colored junco in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
When you least expect it: An eastern bluebird in a snowstorm in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox )
The colors of winter at sunset over Hill's Pond on the way to Weld. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A female red-bellied woodpecker has settled in for the winter close to the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A female downy woodpecker shares a tree with a black-capped chickadee. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Snowbowl for blue jay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A white breasted nuthatch waits for a turn at the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Those 'ole winter blues. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Thank you all ,so enjoyable to look at,I love the sunset at hills pond!,I use to fish that as a child with my dad and mom,I'm gona dedicate that one to them....in loveing memory Ed&Pat Gatchell ❤
It's a Clymene moth!