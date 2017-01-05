‘A warm place to gather in the winter’ proves popular

FARMINGTON - More than 40 local residents gathered in the basement of the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon for a bowl of hot soup and some good conversation.

The Warming Center was created in 2008 as a place for locals to find a home-cooked meal and a cozy spot to hang out for a few hours.

“The church was looking for a community project. We looked at a lot of possibilities, but what surfaced in prayer was people needing a warm place to gather in the winter,” Pastor Susan Crane said. “At the time we were paying $4.50 a gallon for oil to heat the church. So it was ironic that we could barely afford to heat our church but God was telling us we needed to invite people in who might be cold.”

Crane, along with a number of volunteers primarily from the church, come together each week with hot, homemade soups in tow to open the Warming Center. They not only offer a free meal of soup, biscuits, dessert and coffee, they also have puzzles, games, knitting and socializing to offer those who might be lonely.

“People like the community here. Some of them don’t leave their homes otherwise,” Crane said. “A lot of people who come just want someone to talk to. Someone to listen.”

Everyone is welcome to the Warming Center community. Those with a special skill or craft they would like to teach are especially encouraged to join. Anyone looking to volunteer can contact Pastor Crane at 778-2163.

The Warming Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday throughout January and February, and every Tuesday in March. Free lunch is served at noon, though any donations are always welcome. The location is shared between the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, St. Joseph’s Church and the Old South Church. The schedule is as follows:

Henderson Memorial, 110 Academy St. 778-2163

Tuesdays- Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7.

St. Joseph’s, 133 Middle St. 778-2778

Tuesdays- Feb. 14, 21, 28 and March 7, 14, 21, 28

Old South, 227 Main Street 778-0424

All Thursdays starting on Jan. 5 and thereafter through Feb. 23.