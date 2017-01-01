A Year in Pictures: 2016

On this the first day of the new year, here are just a few of the Daily Bulldog staff's favorite photographs featured on Sundays in 2016. All credit goes to the many talented artists that contribute each and every week. We cannot thank them enough for all the incredible beauty they brought us each Sunday.
Jan. 3, 2016: The Flying Goose Air Show over Brunswick Landing. A snowy owl was out and about, too, but too far away for a decent shot. (©Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Jan. 10, 2016: Man, that apple tastes good! A happy buck in the Stratton area. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Jan. 17, 2016: Bluejay wasn't bothered by some light snow. (© Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Jan. 24, 2016: Deep winter cold makes lovely frost on a window. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Jan. 31, 2016: Steeple of the New Sharon Congregational Church rises above snow-covered trees Saturday morning. (Don Waterhouse/New Sharon)
Feb. 7, 2016: The sunset on Friday night in Kingfield was so beautiful! (Lindsey Keenan/Kingfield)
Feb. 14, 2016: Snowy ice on our windows. Is that a mother and her seal pup? (Jane Knox/Belgrade Lakes)
Feb. 21, 2016: It's chickadee fluff! In Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Feb. 28, 2016: Heavy fog Thursday at the Clearwater Lake outlet. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
March 6, 2016: A recent storm left ice clinging to everything. (Ira Hall/Jay)
March 13, 2016: While visiting friends in Wilton last weekend, Pat Liddle found this face in a hemlock tree growing in Flint Woods in Farmington. (Pat Liddle/East Chatham, N.Y.)
March 20, 2016: A muscovy duck takes advantage of some open water for a vigorous spring cleaning. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
March 27, 2016: I just can't help but stop and take a photo of a hooded merganser recently. Its nice that the streams are opening up and they are not out in the middle of the lake anymore. This good looking guy was in Oakland. (DonovanBuck/Belgrade).
April 10, 2016: 29 degrees, snow spitting and ice still not out in Rangeley Lake. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
April 10, 2016: It's mating season for these two yellow-bellied sapsuckers as they kept fluffing up their head feathers in a courtship dance in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
April 24, 2016: This past Friday was Earth Day. This sunset across Wilson Lake shows a good start. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
May 1, 2016: Magnolia blossom in last week's snow storm. (© Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
May 8,2016: Harbinger of happiness: Male and female eastern bluebirds in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
May 15, 2016: I got a huge, up-close-and-personal surprise when I went to investigate what our dogs were barking at. There, just 8 feet from the house, was Mr. Teddy Bear in the snack-bar. He had already removed the bird feeder and seemed to be wondering what to do next. (© jane naliboff/Chesterville)
June 5, 2016: Mischievous is the word for this young barred owl as he began to rearrange his nest by throwing things out he didn't need. (Jim Knox/ Wilton)
June 12, 2016: A common loon makes a splash at Hill's Pond in Perkins Plantation. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
July 3, 2016: I know some might not see the beauty in this little guy, but I thought he was really quite photogenic against the soft pink petals. (Maria James/Industry)
July 17, 2016: Pre-labor comforting in Vienna. (Kristy Hudon/Vienna)
July 24, 2016: Little Loon moved out the way while Mama straightened her feathers. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Aug. 7, 2016: I've got it! A loon fishes at Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Aug. 7, 2016: It was our first time attending the Blueberry Festival fireworks - a perfect night for a lovely display! (Bridget MacLean/Farmington)
Sept. 4, 2016: Orb garden. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Oct. 2, 2016: Strutting around in his own spectacular fall colors. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Oct. 9, 2016: Northern harrier hunts over a field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Oct. 9, 2016: The Wire Bridge in New Portland frames the colorful leaves. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Oct. 23, 2016: Old maple at New Sharon Town Hall. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Nov. 6, 2016: Sunset from Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon on Friday night. (Darlene Power/New Sharon)
Nov. 20, 2016: I took this late yesterday: An immature titmouse having an immature attitude. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Nov. 20, 2016: Waning super moon showing a decreased area of illumination, craters and some surface definition. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Dec. 25, 2016: Sunset from Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Absolutely stunning! Thanks for the memories!