Academy Hill School students bring kindness into the classroom

WILTON - Academy Hill students recently completed six weeks of kindness activities at their school as part of the Positive Interventions and Behavioral Supports program which teaches students to “be respectful, be responsible, and be kind.”

The annual “Kindness Challenge” began in 2013 as a memorial to Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy. Students read about and discussed empathy and kindness, and were then invited to perform individual acts of kindness at school, at home, or in the community. Paper hearts with these acts adorn the “Kindness Tree” in the school lobby.

Students also participated in a door decorating contest, essay contest and a classroom kindness project of their choosing. Projects this year included fundraising for the endangered Hawksbill sea turtle, making special treats for each grade, making bird seed wreaths, providing food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, sending care packages to military service dogs overseas as well as others. Marissa Dyar’s 4th grade class fundraised for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and raised more than $500 by selling raffle tickets for the “Pie in the Face” contest in which Principal Keith Acedo and two staff members generously offered to be the targets for the final Kindness Challenge event.

Shelly’s Pizza donated classroom prizes for the event.