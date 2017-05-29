Academy Hill School students raise money for children’s hospital

WILTON - Three classes at Academy Hill School honored a 27-year-old tradition last week by thanking employees of Hannaford Supermarket.

The partnership between AHS and Hannaford is a long standing one that has given hundreds of students the opportunity to experience a behind the scenes look at the grocery store and put their classroom lessons to use in a real life setting. At the presentation, the classes sang a song written by a fourth grade student nearly 30 years ago which lyrically tells the tale of visiting the store and thanks Hannaford for the experience.

"We're glad to be your partner!" The kids sang in unison.

Three students emceed the event, prompting their peers to stand and present their projects. Students shared what they took away from the day of job shadowing by reading precepts, a collaboratively written story, and showing a movie that one of the classes filmed and edited themselves.

"My precept is to think about what's going on around you, even if you can't see it. Like when managers work hard to stock the shelves, even when customers can't see it," one student read.

As part of the process, students are required to fill out job applications and partake in interviews with Hannaford staff members. They then get assigned to various departments for a day's worth of applying classroom learning to real life concepts.

"It really makes learning purposeful and real for them. They all participate and make it happen and there are things that bubble up that you wouldn't expect. Like learning to speak up, making good eye contact, listening well and to not be afraid to ask questions," Founder of the partnership Brenda LaVerdiere said.

In addition to the experience of working at the store, Hannaford managers conduct workshops for the students about marketing and end by challenging the students to promote either a product or an act of community service using what they learned.

"They almost always choose a service project. It's important for them to understand the concept of giving back to their communities," LaVerdiere said.

In years past students have put together fundraisers for organizations like The Western Maine Children's Museum and the Travis Mills Foundation. But not without doing their research.

"The kids asked a representative from WMCM to come and do a presentation before they agreed to support the cause, which they did end up doing," LaVerdiere said.

This year the students chose to stand behind the Barbara Bush Foundation. Together, they raised a total of $2,300 by throwing pies in their principal's face, and organizing a school wide read-a-thon. The students proudly presented the money to a representative from Barbara Bush at last week's gathering, wiggling in their seats with the excitement.

"The money you raised will go towards supporting 38,000 children from all over the state. I know it's not easy, but it all adds up and makes a big difference," The Barbara Bush representative said.