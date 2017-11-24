Franklin Countys First News

Academy Hill School students raise money for hurricane relief

November 24, 2017

Fifth grade students organized a fundraiser to benefit Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization. Left to right is Tate Abbott, Piper Casey, teacher Abigail Smith, Bree Griffin and Gage Young. Participating, but not depicted is Tyler Turner.

WILTON - A group of students has raised more than $700 to aid regions devastated by a series of deadly hurricanes, donating the funds to the a humanitarian aid organization.

Students in Abigail Smith's 5th grade class at the Academy Hill School in Wilton held a money drive to aid Direct Relief, an organization active throughout the United States and the world. Direct Relief targets specific elements of a region following a disaster, such as medical facilities and clinics in Puerto Rico following the devastating Hurricane Maria, or delivering vaccines to Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

The students, which included Tate Abbott, Piper Casey, Tyler Turner, Bree Griffin and Gage Young, raised more than $700 to send to Direct Relief. Some of their parents threw the young philanthropists a surprise party last week.

