Accidental discharge of firearm kills teenager

NEW SHARON - A Mt. Blue High School student was killed Monday as a result of a self-inflicted, accidental discharge of a firearm, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said that Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Ken Charles responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon at approximately 2:55 p.m. Monday afternoon. The investigation revealed that the teenager, a student at Mt. Blue, had been video chatting with a friend when the accidental discharge of the firearm took place.

"The event is reportedly not considered suspicious, but the result of a horrific accident," Nichols said via email Wednesday. "There are no pending charges."

Support will be available through Mt. Blue High School for students, staff and parents. Superintendent Tina Meserve said all parents and staff have been invited to join a Zoom meeting both today and tomorrow; in addition, school counselors will be available until 2 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow. Masks and social distancing are required.

In addition to FCSO personnel, New Sharon first responders and NorthStar EMS assisted at the scene. Maine State Police, the State Medical Examiner's Office and the District Attorney's Office were also notified.

Nichols said that he and his staff expressed their sincere condolences to the family.