Actor, advocate Patrick Dempsey to attend the 18th Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Actor and Dempsey Centers Founder, Patrick Dempsey will attend the 18th Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit, Sugarloaf's premier fundraising event, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. The Annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit provides an opportunity for Sugarloafers, old and new, to join forces in the fight against cancer with fun and commemorative activities, including the “Climb for a Cure,” as well as other on-mountain activities, raffles and silent and live auctions. The funds raised will go to support three organizations that help Mainers facing cancer: Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, Maine Cancer Foundation, and the Dempsey Centers - the event's newest partner and beneficiary.

In response to his mother’s multiple bouts with ovarian cancer, Dempsey founded the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston in 2008 with the intention of giving back to the community where he grew up, and where his mother first received cancer treatment. The Dempsey Centers improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities impacted by cancer through free support, education, complementary therapies, and prevention. Today, they serve people from all of Maine’s 16 counties through cancer resource assistance and navigation. Dempsey himself is no stranger to the slopes; he grew up skiing in Maine, and even won the Maine state slalom championship while in high school. During the Charity Summit, Dempsey will race in the “Slalom with the Stars” event on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants who raise $150+ will have the opportunity to compete against Dempsey’s time and the times of other notable guests in the race, and will have access to other exclusive on-hill events.

“As the Dempsey Centers expand, I’m thrilled to see new opportunities open up to us, like being part of this year’s Sugarloaf Charity Summit,” says Dempsey. “I’m proud to attend this event, and excited to combine my love for skiing, and raising funds and awareness for people impacted by cancer.”

Over the past seventeen years, the Charity Summit has raised nearly $2.5 million for Maine charities, and this year event organizers aim to exceed $275,000 through fundraising efforts for the Dempsey Centers, Maine Cancer Foundation, and Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center. For more information on the Charity Summit, please visit www.sugarloafcharitysummit.org

The Dempsey Centers are a leader in Quality of Life care for individuals and families impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston, Maine by actor Patrick Dempsey, the Dempsey Centers provide a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support. All services are provided at no cost to anyone impacted by cancer regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or where they receive their medical treatment. For more information, please visit www.dempseycenter.org

Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine, with one hundred percent of funds raised by the Foundation used to benefit the people of Maine. They lead a statewide effort to advance the most promising and effective cancer-fighting efforts available through a combination of grant-based financial support and coalition building. MCF's Challenge Cancer 2020 initiative is working to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine 20% by 2020 through prevention, screening and early detection, and access to the highest quality care for every Mainer. Learn more at https://mainecancer.org

Named after the late wife of Sugarloafer Peter Webber, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasounds, clinical and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available in two convenient locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls. For more information on the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center please visit fchn.org/services/breastcare.

Located in Carrabassett Valley, Sugarloaf is largest ski area in the East, and is home to the only lift-serviced above treeline skiing and riding in the East, and the number one golf course in Maine, according to Golf Digest. Sugarloaf is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions. Follow: www.sugarloaf.com, www.facebook.com/sugarloaf, and http://twitter.com/sugarloafmaine.