Additional full-time firefighters proposed for Farmington Fire Rescue

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen reviewed preliminary budget figures at Tuesday's meeting, discussing a proposal to hire two additional full-time firefighters to staff the station 24 hours a day.

Selectmen reviewed department requests in advance of consideration by the budget committee. The department requests are not necessarily the final figures that will appear on the March town meeting warrant; both selectmen and the budget committee will provide recommendations that appear on the warrant.

As presented Tuesday evening, increases to the fire department budget associated with the staffing plan as well as equipment costs are the main driver of the $383,696 increase in the preliminary $6.5 million budget. If approved as presented, the budget would include a 6.27 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.

Farmington Fire Rescue is proposing hiring two full-time firefighters and one additional per diem firefighter. That would take the department from four full-time positions to six. As outlined by Acting Chief Tim Hardy Tuesday evening, staffing would be arranged as to have two firefighters on duty at all times: firefighters would work 24 hour shifts, followed by 48 hours off. Over a three-week period, firefighters would therefore work 48 hours per week for two weeks and 72 hours for one week, for an average of 56 hours per week.

Per diem firefighters would augment that staffing plan, effectively providing additional on-station persons from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The department has been grappling with an issue that departments across the state have tried to address: a shrinking pool of firefighters available to respond to calls. The issue is particularly problematic from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Hardy said, for calls that don't draw a large scale response: carbon monoxide detectors, smoke investigations and traffic control responses.

"These shifts are getting left vacant more and more," Hardy said, "mostly for work-related reasons." Firefighters that work during the day know that if they respond to a call in the middle of the night, Hardy said, they weren't likely to get back to sleep.

Meanwhile, Hardy said, the number of calls the department was being asked to respond to had increased as compared to 2018. More people live in Farmington than in the past, and more people pass through town on a daily basis, he said.

The department has been staffed 24 hours a day since the Sept. 16 explosion at the LEAP Inc. building on the Farmington Falls Road, first through volunteer crews from other departments and later through a combination of per diem personnel. The fire station, which is inside the Farmington Municipal Building, includes a kitchen and conference room on the top floor. While Hardy said that the department had been making use of cots, they did have plans for modifications to turn that space into living quarters. Firefighters would bring their own food from home, Hardy said.

With the cost of adding two full-time firefighter positions and one per diem position included, the department's proposed Personnel Services cost center would go from $384,268 to $601,759.

"This isn't a want, in our minds," Hardy said. "It's a need to provide the services that the citizens of the town expect."

Selectmen asked for more information about the plan, including a mock schedule to show the impact of the additional staff. Selectman Chair Josh Bell also asked for historical call volume and response numbers for the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. time period.

Bell also suggested upping the stipend that volunteer firefighters receive when they respond to calls as a way of potentially incentivize greater turnout. Hardy said that in the department's experience, the dollar figure firefighters made per call did not seem to impact the size of responses. The bigger issues are a shrinking pool of front-line firefighters and a department whose average age was roughly 53, Hardy said. Per diem personnel could assist, however some of those firefighters did not live locally, Hardy said. That meant that even if they were called in the middle of the night, travel time impacted the response.

Selectman Matthew Smith said that he was in favor of adding the new positions. "I support this," Smith said, "I do."

Selectman Scott Landry wondered if Farmington was becoming the effective primary care provider for the region, as full-time firefighters would likely be responding to surrounding towns in many situations. Other selectmen noted that Farmington was a service center community and Town Manager Richard Davis said that the town did receive some additional funding via revenue sharing as a service center.

Other increases in the fire department budget include some funds for overtime and additional sets of turnout gear to provide firefighters with equipment while their primary sets were being cleaned. The proper cleaning of firefighting equipment between calls has become a point of emphasis for departments, as material adhering to improperly-cleaned gear has been linked to higher cancer rates in firefighters.

The department is also asking for $125,000 to go into the reserve account, an increase from last year's $75,000. That account is used for large purchases; the department anticipates replacing Engine 2 in roughly 5 years.

In November 2019, residents approved the purchase of a new fire truck to replace Engine 1, which suffered from corrosion and electrical issues, utilizing $300,000 from that reserve account plus a $500,000 bond, to be paid off over 10 years. The first debt payment is part of the proposed budget, adding a $59,502 line in the debt service cost center. Other debt that the town carries includes the municipal garage, which will be paid off in 2022, and the police station renovation, which will be paid off in 2026.

Besides the fire department proposal, Davis said, the budget was largely flat. The police department's requested budget was up a little more than $5,000, or .42 percent, as health insurance and other rising costs were mostly cancelled out by the retirements of three long-term members of the department, according to Chief Jack Peck. Peck said that he planned to bring forward a new hire at the next meeting, leaving the department with two vacancies in full-time patrol positions. The department has also acquired used state police vehicles and will be trying those out in the coming months.

Public Works is up just under $10,000, or .72 percent. Public Works Director Philip Hutchins said that new equipment investments this year include replacing a loader and outfitting a Freightliner truck acquired through a military surplus program as a plow truck. The proposed expenditure for the Five Year Roads Program would be $270,000, same as last year. This year's projects would include an overlay on Titcomb Hill Road, reconstruction of Perham Street from High to the New Hope Baptist Church (that project would be jointly paid for by the town and state through the Maine Department of Transportation's Municipal Partnership Initiative), as well as work on the Clover Mill Road.

That latter project was bumped up the schedule in the wake of the discussions revolving around the bridge over Temple Stream on the Russells Mills Road. The bridge has been closed since last winter, after a plow truck knocked a rail off. If the bridge were to be removed by the state, it would force additional traffic onto Clover Mill. The project would rebuild the road above the flood plain and pave it, Davis said; the town would also receive assistance from the Atlantic Salmon Federation to replace a couple of culverts. There's also the possibility of additional state help for that project.

A new item in the Recycling budget is an additional $30,000 for contractual services. That will pay Archie's Inc. to haul recyclables; that Mexico-based company previously provided that service for free but the market for that material has since collapsed. Archie's will continue to offer the service to the town for $41,915 per year; the $30,000 figure in budget reflects three-quarters of 2020. Davis noted that it was still cheaper than trucking the material to a landfill.

Minor increases in several departments, such as Recreation, continue to be driven by the rising minimum wage. The Farmington Public Library is requesting $205,404 as part of this year's budget process, up slightly from last year's $201,704.