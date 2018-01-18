Additional school board seat open in Farmington following director’s resignation

FARMINGTON - Two local seats are anticipated to be up for reelection on the Mt. Blue Regional School District board, following the resignation of a Farmington director.

Director Ryan Morgan of Farmington resigned from his position earlier this month. Town Clerk Leanne Dickey said Thursday that she intends to request the Board of Selectmen reduce the nomination period from the typical 100 days down to 10, allowing time for the now-open position to appear on this year's regular town warrant.

The election, which is held prior to the business portion of the town meeting later that evening, is scheduled for March 26. That would mean that would-be candidate would have from Jan. 29 to Feb. 8 to take out nomination papers, collect the necessary 25 signatures and return them to the town office.

Morgan, a former selectman and local business owner, was initially appointed to the school board following the resignation of a previous director. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2017 and was elected to a three-year term, meaning there are two years remaining on his term as of this summer.

Prior to Morgan's resignation, there were two positions up for reelection, one seat on the MBRSD board and one seat on the Farmington Board of Selectmen. The three-year school board term just completed by Director Iris Silverstein of Farmington will be up for reelection; Dickey said that no one had taken out papers as of Thursday for that position.

Also up for reelection is the selectman seat occupied by Selectman Matthew Smith, who ran unopposed for the seat back in 2015. Currently, Dickey said, only Smith has taken out nomination papers for that position.

Nomination papers for the three-year terms on both the school and town boards are due back at the town office by Jan. 29.