Administration shuffle leads two Mt. Blue principals to Skowhegan, third back to Farmington

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District will be seeing shifts in administration for the upcoming school year after receiving the resignation of two principals, hiring a familiar face to fill one vacancy.

Mt. Blue High School principal and campus coordinator Bruce Mochamer resigned earlier this summer. More recently, Mochamer accepted the position as principal at Skowhegan Area High School in district RSU 54. Mochamer had worked for the district before coming to MBRSD as a science teacher at the middle school.

Joining Mochamer in RSU 54 as SAHS Assistant Principal is Mt. Blue Middle School principal Jason Bellerose. Bellerose had previously worked for RSU 54 middle school as a social studies teacher for 14 years before making the move to MBMS last fall.

"I didn't intend to leave so soon, but Skowhegan is my home community. I know the kids there, and it will be closer to home," Bellerose said.

Bellerose went on to acknowledge the staff and kids at MBMS, saying he is proud of the work they all accomplished in just one year.

Replacing Mochamer at MBHS is former principal Monique Poulin. Poulin served as principal at MBHS before resigning in 2014 at which point she took the job as principal at SAHS.

Despite the administrative shuffle, RSU 9 Superintendent Tom Ward said he is looking forward to a smooth school year.

"We are very pleased that Monique will be coming back as MBHS Principal and Campus Coordinator, and we are proud and appreciative of all the work both Bruce and Jason did with their time here," he said.