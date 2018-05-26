Advanced copies find new life at Mt. Blue Middle School

FARMINGTON - Students at Mt. Blue Middle School had the opportunity to pick up a free book Friday, thanks to some re-purposed advanced copies donated by a local bookstore.

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers routinely receives advanced reading copies, or ARCs, from publishing companies. The books cannot be sold, but are used to drum up interest in an upcoming release. DDG Booksellers receives 600-plus ARCs for young adult to middle grade readers each year. After the publication becomes available for widespread release, the ARCs still can't be sold.

DDG Booksellers owner Kenny Brechner has reused the ARCs in the past. His store routinely has a "Blind Date Book" event, in which customers can pick up a wrapped-up book in exchange for making a donation to local school libraries. He recently had the idea of installing "book boxes" in each school, allowing students to borrow ARCs and have a system in which reviews could be submitted. In preparation for that idea, DDGs began stockpiling ARCs.

"So we're saving, saving," Brechner said Friday. "Saving books and books and books. We were completely overrun."

Acquiring funding through a local charitable organization took a little longer to arrange than Brechner had initially foreseen - although he does believe the box project will go active prior to the holidays - and the books were stacking up. Brechner decided to send the 600-odd stockpiled ARCs to Mt. Blue Middle School. The books could be picked up by interested kids, Brechner reasoned, and they would tell their peers about what they were reading and therefore the concept of advanced copies would still be honored.

Teachers liked the idea, transforming the gym at MBMS into a mini book fair, complete with posters and long tables filled with brightly-colored paperbacks. Students perused the titles, picking up books and occasionally swapping them with their peers.

"Teachers are happy, students are happy," Brechner said. "The idea is to really get kids talking about reading."

DDG Booksellers is active in the community schools in other ways, including bringing authors in to meet students. On June 6 and 7, Maine author Diane Magras will be at Spruce Mountain and then Mt. Blue schools to discuss Mad Wolf's Daughter, her latest book. The store also runs wish lists for local school libraries, allowing people to purchase books to fill holes in shelves.