Adventure-based photographer’s work on display in Rangeley

RANGELEY - A new exhibit presented by Rangeley Friends of the Arts at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery on will open on Feb. 16, highlighting the vibrant work of photographer Cat of Cat's Eye Studio.

Cat was raised with a camera in hand, learning the ways of the dark room from her mom and tolerating her dad's insistent need to capture family moments with a lens.

"My family is camera obsessed," Cat said.

The Maine-raised photographer began narrowing down her niche while in high school, taking as many photography classes through the trade school as possible. When she got to college to formally study her passion, her professors quickly realized her natural talent.

"One professor brought me into her office and said 'why are you here?' I thought she was calling me out, but she just went on to say that I could either continue to go into debt for something I already knew how to do, or I could drop out," she said.

Cat dropped out soon after, and started her business: Cat's Eye Studio. That was 10 years ago and the "love and adventure" photographer is now speeding along. Cat offers a unique photography service, traveling alongside families, couples and people as they explore the world, or simply live their everyday lives.

"I just want to be there to capture genuine moments," she said.

Those genuine moments have shown up in Cat's life, from her childhood in Islesboro to her move to Rangley, in the details- the Queen Anne's Lace on her grandparent's farm, a railing on the ferry that she would ride everyday growing up, or the wide expanse of Height of Land.

"Photography has forced me to look at things that most people just drive by," she said.

For more about Cat's Eye Studio click here. Cat can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

FMI about the RFA and their programs and events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org. An opening reception for Cat's Eye Studio will be held Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.