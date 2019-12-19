After 20 years, Sugarwood Gallery closing on Dec. 24

FARMINGTON - After two decades, 120-plus artisans and countless art galley receptions, the Sugarwood Gallery will be closing later this month.

Christmas Eve will be the store's final day, owner Janice Maxham said, capping off 20 years of providing local artisans with a place to sell their wares. Maxham said that she intends to focus on W.A. Mitchell Furniture, another business she co-owns with husband Dan Maxham, and scale down from her current, seven-day-a-week pace.

"It's been very successful for us and our artists," Maxham said. "They're sad. We have a crowd [of customers] that come in every holiday season and they've been sad but very supportive."

Sugarwood began as a cooperative effort between roughly 15 artists back in October 2000. A co-op jury judged submissions for inclusion on the store's shelves until 2008, when Maxham took over. Under her watch, the store expanded down Broadway until it included three separate storefronts, all owned by Foothills Management and rented by Sugarwood.

The only requirement for an artist to display their work was that they be from Maine, Maxham said; the store has displayed everything from paintings to furniture to ceramics to photograph prints to wind chimes to bird houses. In addition to serving as a location for local artists to sell their wares, Sugarwood Gallery also held Artist-of-the-Month receptions that provided an additional opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents.

Maxham said that she's looking forward to taking a day or two a week off when she's not working at W.A. Mitchell at 710 Wilton Road. The store's last day will be Dec. 24, with many artisans choosing to put items up for special sale prices in recognition of the gallery's closing.

Maxham said that some of her artists were migrating to Country Primitives Decor & Gifts on Main Street and that she also heard that Vera's Iron and Vine store on Front Street was selling the work of local artisans on consignment.