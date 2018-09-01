After signs thrown into river, Salem Township man accused of running over bicycle, vandalizing car

KINGFIELD - A Salem Township man was arrested by Maine State Police Thursday after he allegedly drove down an embankment toward children, crushing a bicycle with his vehicle, and vandalized another individual's car with paint.

James O'Brien, 68, of Salem Township, has been charged with three misdemeanors: criminal mischief, driving to endanger and violating the conditions of his release. He was arrested by MSP Trooper Jillian Monahan Thursday, after complaints were made regarding incidents that occurred throughout the week.

According to an affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system, Monahan said that the first complaint was received at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, regarding an incident that reportedly occurred in Kingfield near Longfellow's Restaurant. O'Brien had reportedly been protesting alongside the restaurant and left his signs, at which point they were tossed into the nearby Carrabassett River by children. O'Brien, who reportedly saw this, is alleged to have pulled into the rear driveway of Longfellow's, stopped at the top of the parking lot driveway, and then gone down a steep embankment, toward the children. In that process, he allegedly ran over a bicycle.

"James [O'Brien] aggressively backed up, got stuck and started spinning tires," Monahan wrote in the affidavit. "I could see in a video the children running and the dirt flying. When I was on scene I saw James taunting the children and adults that arrived."

O'Brien took issue with one of the adults that had arrived.

Monahan said in the affidavit that she took other, unrelated complaints regarding O'Brien on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. Those involved O'Brien reportedly spinning his tires and "driving recklessly" in front of Mt. Abram High School and protesting at several different locations around Kingfield. It was not immediately apparent from the affidavit or the District Attorney's Office what O'Brien was protesting.

On Aug. 29, a new complaint was received by Monahan regarding a vehicle that had white paint thrown on it on Main Street. That vehicle was owned by the adult that had arrived at the scene of Monday's incident near Longfellow's. Monahan spoke with local witnesses and reviewed a video that showed a person with "a similar gait and build to James," wearing clothes similar to ones she had seen O'Brien wearing, and carrying a large can, walking to the vehicle and throwing paint on it.

O'Brien is out on bail on a criminal trespassing charge out of the Oxford County court system. He was arrested by the Dixfield Police Department in August.

Bail was set at $500 cash or personal recognizance with a Maine Pretrial Services contract when O'Brien appeared in court Friday.