Aftermath of the storm

This is an Old Mill in Mt. Vernon and tin man with a fishing net. (Jim Dwinal)
Flying Pond in full foliage color. (Jim Dwinal)
This is one of the stone bridges in Vaughan Woods in Hallowell, Maine. (Jim Dwinal)
Last of the grasshoppers until spring. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Porter Lake in autumn splendor. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Porter Lake framed for fall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Readfield farm under cover of fall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Readfield dressed in orange. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Cairn on granite. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Choke berries. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Hanging on. (Photo by Jane Nalibof)
Mt. Vernon farm. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Bird house inn for wintering bees. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Bird house inn for wintering bees. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
One leaf falling. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Twilight, Parker Pond marsh. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Twilight, Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
From the top of Bald Mountain. (Matt Frank)
Sharing the flower. (Karen Dalot)
It was a cool day, they stayed close together. (Karen Dalot)
A hive hidden in all the leaves. (Karen Dalot)
A bee. (Karen Dalot)
A bee enjoying the flowers. (Karen Dalot)
A bee and a butterfly. (Karen Dalot)
Two deer in Jay. (Karen Dalot)
Two bees. (Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the sunshine. (Karen Dalot)
All kinds of critters on this flower. (Karen Dalot)
At the edge of a field. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin)
While we all sit in our homes and watch the rain come down and the wind take down trees, one can not help but think of the wildlife. All of a sudden when it all calmed down I noticed someone made it through it all: a Barred Owl. Is that a smile on its face? (Jim Knox)
White-tailed Deer in western Massachusetts. (Tom Oliver)
(Tom Oliver)
(Tom Oliver)
(Paige Plourde)
Grasshopper. (Paige Plourde)
Fall Bradbury. (Paige Plourde)
Lone yellow. (Paige Plourde)
Mosher Hill Road. (Paige Plourde)
Fall tractor. (Paige Plourde)
Mosher Hill falls. (Paige Plourde)
Mountain views on Mosher Hill. (Paige Plourde)
(Linda Rungi)
The beauty of Maine. (Linda Rungi)