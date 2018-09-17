Ag Day draws hundreds of students to Farmington Fair

FARMINGTON - Elementary students poured into the Farmington Fair by the hundreds on a hot Monday morning with teachers and volunteers in tow, for a dose of education and fresh squeezed applesauce.

An annual offering, Agriculture Education Day has been held for nearly three decades at the Farmington Fair. Over time it has expanded from tours of the animal barns and churning butter to include meetings with emergency first responders, educational workshops about erosion and water safety, and visiting the growing collection of historical buildings on the fairgrounds. Small groups of students chaperoned by volunteers and school staff visited dozens of stations that featured colorful displays, hands-on activities and free educational materials. In addition, the fairgrounds' museums and other demonstration sites were open and in full operation for the students to observe and learn.

Booths provided samples of locally-produced foods: cheese, blueberries and apple products, as well as plenty of information about how the food was grown, harvested and prepared. Students could be seen churning cream to create butter, and their was a large crowd around the applesauce station. Several other booths focused on safety-minded topics such as proper ATV use. Farmington Fire Rescue, Farmington police and NorthStar had personnel showing off their vehicles and equipment.

Across the way, students swarmed over tractors and pulp trucks, while others lined up to visit the red schoolhouse and popular Agriculture Museum. Mike Chase of Alderrun Wood Creations showed off some carved products, while the Western Maine Blacksmiths forged garden tools just beyond wide-eyed students. The Western Maine Beekeepers and maple sap-house drew big crowds.

The stalls of the sawdust-packed fairground barns were open, with sheep, pigs, poultry and cows drawing ooh's and ahh's from students.