Air handler repaired, all surgeries resuming at Franklin Memorial Hospital

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital resumed its full surgical schedule this week, after a malfunctioning air handler system was repaired.

On Oct. 20, the air handler unit that services the operating room became damaged after a fan built into the unit failed and went into the motor, causing the entire air handler to stop operating. As a result, the hospital's surgical suite couldn't maintain the precise temperatures and humidity levels required to conduct major surgery. Patients with previously-scheduled, elective surgical procedures were contacted on a case-by-case basis for rescheduling, while relatively minor surgical procedures were allowed to proceed.

The malfunctioning air handler unit has since been dealt with, according to Miriam Leonard, FMH's Chief Operating Officer.

"I am pleased to report that this issue is now resolved and our full surgical schedule has resumed," Leonard said in a statement released Thursday. "On behalf of all of us at Franklin Memorial Hospital I apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused for our patients and their families."

Hospital business not relating to the surgical suite was not impacted by the air handler issue.