Alexfest seeks to raise money for Titcomb foundation this Saturday

FARMINGTON - After the death of a young community member brought together more than 600 people last winter, long time family friend Christine Poulson knew she wanted to do more to honor the bright, too-short life of Alex Witt.

"We are such a connected community and Alex was so loved by so many people," Poulson said.

This Saturday, Sept. 23, Alex's community will gather once again to celebrate the young man that contributed so much to the world he lived in. Using live local music, good food and, most important of all, good company, Poulson and the team of organizers hope to raise funds that will be put toward the Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation. The team hopes to raise enough to turn the fund into an endowment that would eventually continuously refund itself.

The Education Fund is used to support children in experiencing winter activities who may not otherwise be able to afford them. Everything from purchasing equipment, to after school program scholarships, to helping students get to competitions.

"Alex was such an engaging, helpful and loving young person. He was instrumental in the lives of so many kids who wanted to learn how to ski. And he LOVED music festivals," Poulson said.

"There is no better way to celebrate my brother's life than listening to great live music with family, friends and the community, in support of the mountain we grew up skiing on. It is important to my family that we give back to the community that has so greatly supported us through this horrible loss. It is what Alex would have wanted. His passion for skiing, having fun and live music will all be encompassed in this event and in support of this foundation. We know that Alex will be grooving with us in the sunshine on Saturday," Alex's sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Ben Burns said.

Alexfest will kick off this Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. with music from eight different local bands including Sheperd's Pie, Country Choir and The Usual Suspects. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10. While food will be available from Snappy's Tube Steaks and Fresh Ella's Ice Cream, people are encouraged to bring their own picnic, blankets, chairs and lawn games. ID's will be required for anyone wishing to consume alcohol. Two separate raffles will take place for skis donated by Rossingol and boots by Lange. Tickets are $20 each and will include various other raffle items.

In addition to donating, attendees also have the option of becoming a sponsor of the event. The sponsorship levels are listed below.

DOUBLE BLACK DIAMOND $1,000

BLACK DIAMOND $750

BLUE SQUARE $500

GREEN CIRCLE $250

All sponsors will be recognized in all of Alexfest’s promotional activities. Checks for sponsorship should be made out to the Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation, and mailed to:

Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation

PO Box 138,

West Farmington, Maine, 04922

Please indicate on your check that your donation is in connection with Alexfest. If you have questions, contact Tim Wallace at 207-491-9164 or timrobwall@hotmail.com.