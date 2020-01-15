Alice James Books to receive grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

FARMINGTON - Alice James Books, an independent poetry press affiliated with the University of Maine at Farmington, has been awarded a $30,000 Art Works grant to support the publication, promotion, and distribution of eight books of poetry in 2020.

Alice James Books received one of 1,187 grants approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to support arts projects throughout the country. The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter, as part of a prepared statement. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like Alice James Books."

This grant will help Alice James Books support the simultaneous print and electronic publication, distribution, and promotion of new works by both established and emerging writers. Scheduled authors include: Cori Winrock, Amy Woolard, Philip Matthews, Lucia LoTempio, Ira Sadoff, Sumita Chakraborty, Kazim Ali, and Taylor Johnson. All books will be promoted via social media outlets, print exposure, and at conferences and readings around the country with the aim to cultivate creativity and artistic engagement in a broad national audience.

“Because of the foundational support from the NEA, Alice James is able to sustain its work to publish and support new and emerging literary artists, helping them engage with and find their audiences across the nation,” said Alice James Books Executive Editor Carey Salerno.

Founded in 1973, Alice James Books is an independent press dedicated to discovering and publishing exceptional poetry. AJB is committed to publishing a range of voices, supporting writers' careers, and publishing women and other writers whose work may otherwise be marginalized. AJB also focuses on collaborating with writers in the publishing process, namely design and production. As they urgently engage with numerous pressing, public issues, many AJB books reach far beyond the "standard audience" for poetry. Since 1994, AJB has been an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

For more information about Alice James Books, please visit: www.alicejamesbooks.org.