All articles approved at Carrabassett Valley town meeting

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Residents approved all expenditures and a slate of incumbents at Wednesday's town meeting, including improvement projects at the airport, on the mountain bike trails and the golf course.

The $200,000 capital improvement project at the Sugarloaf Golf Course, which is owned by the town and leased to Sugarloaf Mountain Corp., will pay for covers for the course greens, reconstructing the driving range and improving golf cart paths. The 5-year bond would be paid for with a town/Sugarloaf annual split of $30,000 and $10,000, respectively. The remaining cost, associated with interest and estimated at $1,820 per year, would be paid out of the Golf Course Reserve Fund.

A total of $13,400 will be appropriated out of the Airport Reserve Fund to serve as the local match for a 2-year Federal Aviation Administration grant totaling $268,000 to improve the Sugarloaf Regional Airport. The project will focus on sealing cracks on the pavement and removing trees to meet FAA regulations.

Residents also approved raising and appropriating $34,000 for trail development and maintenance associated with the town's mountain bike trails. An additional $15,000 out of the Recreation Endowment Fund will also go toward trail development.

Other approved expenditures include $80,000 for the New Mountain Fire Station Reserve Fund, with the town planning a replacement for the mountain fire station adjacent to the Sugarloaf Maintenance Garage Building, and $14,800 for a mobile electronic traffic message board to be controlled by the Carrabassett Valley Police Department. Another $25,000 was raised and appropriated to buy a back-up power generator to be installed at either the Anti-Gravity Center or the Outdoor Center. That generator would go toward turning the building into the town's emergency shelter.

Residents also gave approval for the Board of Selectmen to apply to the Department of Economic and Community Development for a $50,000 Micro-Enterprise Business Assistance Program grant on behalf of Winterstick Snowboard Company. That Carrabassett Valley-based company manufactures snowboards, employing two full-time positions. The grant would allow the company to hire two new employees and pay for an expansion that would allow it to double its capacity.

In total, town expenditures are expected to rise from $2.47 million to $2,501,287, or 1.2 percent. That increase, along with a projected increase in county taxes and a reduction in surplus funds applied against the expenditures, is expected to be offset by an approximate $100,000 reduction in school budget expenses associated with Carrabassett Valley's students. The tax rate is projected to hold at approximately .0066 per $1,000 of valuation.

This year's election featured four uncontested races, with incumbents running for each position. Selectman John "Jay" Reynolds won another 3-year term, while Sanitary District Trustee Robert Briggs will resume his work with the district. On the School Committee, Kimberley Kearing and Earle Morse both ran unopposed for 3-year terms.