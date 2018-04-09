Alleged burglar, 11 others indicted by Franklin County Grand Jury

FARMINGTON - A Lewiston man accused of stealing a television and video game console from an apartment complex damaged by fire in January was indicted on charges of burglary and theft by the Franklin County Grand Jury last week.

Larry Plourde, 40 of Lewiston, was indicted on one count of burglary, a Class B felony; one count of theft with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony; and two misdemeanor counts of violating the conditions of release. The charges all stem from Plourde's alleged theft of items from a two-unit farm house on the Dodge Road in Phillips in January.

The residence was damaged in a fire on Jan. 15. The blaze reportedly started after tenants in one unit were unable to extinguish a grease fire which spread up into the roof. A number of departments responded and eventually doused the fire, which Phillips Fire Chief Mark Rousseau said afterward had resulted in the house sustaining significant damage due to the fire and water damage. A total of nine people were displaced.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office met with the complainant, who had been living in one of the building's apartments. He told the responding deputy that Plourde, who had also been living in the building, had inquired whether his television set or PlayStation had burned in the fire. This made the complainant suspicious, so he returned to the fire-damaged apartment to discover that both items were missing. Another, third party contacted the resident and told him that Plourde had his missing items.

Police say that Plourde eventually admitted taking the items from the residence.

An indictment means that the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt, like a trial jury.

Other individuals indicted by the Franklin County Grand Jury (and not previously reported) include:

Kristi Rose Araujo, 36 of Temple, was indicted on one count of acquiring drugs by deception, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

Derek Campbell, 32 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Luke Charest, 38 of Stratton, was indicted on one count of operating under the influence with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor refusing to submit to arrest and operating beyond license condition or restriction.

Melissa Couture, 34 of Livermore Falls, was indicted on counts of assault on an officer, eluding an officer and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, all Class C felonies, as well as seven misdemeanors: two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to stop for an officer and operating after suspension.

Dana Vernon Littlefield, 49 of Portland, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, a Class C felony.

Tasha Sampson, 32 of Livermore Falls, was indicted on one count of theft with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Christopher Smith, 43 of Phillips, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor operating under the influence.

The Attorney General's Office indicted Ricky Condon, 53 of Skowhegan, on one count of theft by deception, a Class C felony.