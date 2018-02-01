Alleged domestic assault in Carthage leads to standoff

CARTHAGE - A local man was arrested last night, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to blow up his house.

Anthony Marion, 33 of Carthage, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and creating a police standoff, both Class C felonies. A probation hold was also issued, holding Marion without bail until he appears in court.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies spent several hours outside Marion's residence last night after Oxford County Communications received a medical call for a female resident who was reportedly having cardiac issues. Oxford County dispatchers sent an ambulance to the Tainter Corner Road and, in a second call, heard someone yelling in the background.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, the call was transferred to Franklin County dispatchers at 6:35 p.m. last night and FCSO Sgt. Matt Brann, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Deputy Brian McCormick responded. Upon arriving, the officers reported that it appeared that Marion had assaulted his girlfriend, who also lived at the trailer on the Tainter Corner Road, and barricaded himself inside. A relative of Marion at the scene told law enforcement that Marion had assaulted the woman with his hands and threatened others with a machete.

FCSO Lt. David Rackliffe, Lt. David St. Laurent and officers from Dixfield and Mexico Police Departments arrived at the scene and established a perimeter around the trailer. Law enforcement was joined at the scene by Medcare Ambulance and the East Dixfield Fire Department.

Brann and Morgan worked through the night to establish contact with Marion, who was by then alone in the residence. At one point, Nichols said, the Carthage man threatened to blow up his trailer by releasing gas and igniting it if deputies attempted to to enter.

After several hours and multiple attempts to use phones and a loud speaker to talk to Marion, he did exit the trailer and was taken into custody. He was charged with domestic violence assault, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions for same, as well as creating a police standoff. His probation officer also issued a hold on Marion's probation.

Morgan is the lead investigator for the case, Nichols said Thursday, assisted by other FCSO personnel and local police departments.