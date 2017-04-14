Alleged firearm theft leads to charges for Livermore Falls men

TEMPLE - Two Livermore Falls men have been charged in relation to the reported theft of a firearm earlier this month.

Joshua Hine, 24 of Livermore Falls, has been charged with theft by unauthorized taking, elevated to a Class B felony due to his alleged theft of a firearm out of a Temple residence where he was staying. Hine's brother, Jacob Hine, 20, also of Livermore Falls, has been charged with two misdemeanors: receiving stolen property and violating the conditions of release.

According to Maine State Police Trooper Reid Bond, Trooper Andrew Hardy responded to the Temple residence on April 3 upon receiving a report of a stolen firearm. Conducting an initial round of interviews, Hardy eventually learned that the firearm had been sold in Farmington, located by friends and family, and returned to the Temple residence. The Temple resident was a relative of the Hine brothers, Bond said in a statement released Friday.

"It was determined that Joshua [Hine] had been living with this resident at the time the firearm was stolen and that Jacob [Hine] was also there visiting," Bond said.

On April 14, after re-interviewing a number of people related to the case, Bond arrested Joshua Hine on the felony charge and issued a summons to Jacob Hine for the misdemeanors.

Detective Stephen Charles with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office assisted at the original scene.