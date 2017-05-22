Alleged maple syrup thief indicted by grand jury

WILTON - A Jay man was indicted for burglary and felony theft by the Franklin County grand jury Thursday, with the state alleging he stole $1,500 worth of maple syrup from a local sugar shack.

Brandon Hall, 24, of Jay, was indicted on one count of burglary, a Class B felony due to prior convictions for same, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions.

On Feb. 18, a maple syrup producer reported to police that his sugar shack had been broken into and 50 half-gallon containers of maple syrup had been taken. At some point earlier in the month the sugar shack, located in a secluded wooded area, had been broken into and the syrup was taken, according to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

Officer Ethan Keyes investigated and eventually was led to Hall, who was reportedly a former employee at the maple syrup operation. Seventeen containers of maple syrup were recovered by police. Additional evidence was reportedly recovered from Hall's residence in Jay after it was searched by Wilton and Jay police.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.